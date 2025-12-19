PM Modi Rules ‘X’ with Most-Liked Posts in India over Last 30 Days

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dominated engagement on social media platform X, with eight of the ten most-liked posts in India over the past 30 days originating from his official account, according to X’s newly introduced “Most Liked” feature. No other Indian political leader featured in the top 10 during this period.
Among the most engaged posts was Prime Minister Modi’s message about presenting a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post reached 6.7 million users and received 231,000 likes, making it the most-liked post in India over the last month.
Another post welcoming President Putin to New Delhi also recorded strong engagement, reaching 10.6 million users and garnering 214,000 likes.
Posts related to domestic events and achievements further contributed to the Prime Minister’s social media traction. His message on the Dharma Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya received around 140,000 likes and reached 3.1 million users. A congratulatory post celebrating the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team’s victory in the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup drew 147,000 likes and reached 5.5 million users.
In another widely shared post, the Prime Minister highlighted historical maritime ties, stating, “Our ancestors have been connected with each other through maritime trade. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India.”
The data underscores Prime Minister Modi’s continued dominance on social media engagement in India over the past month.