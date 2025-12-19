PM Modi Rules ‘X’ with Most-Liked Posts in India over Last 30 Days

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dominated engagement on social media platform X, with eight of the ten most-liked posts in India over the past 30 days originating from his official account, according to X’s newly introduced “Most Liked” feature. No other Indian political leader featured in the top 10 during this period.

Among the most engaged posts was Prime Minister Modi’s message about presenting a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post reached 6.7 million users and received 231,000 likes, making it the most-liked post in India over the last month.