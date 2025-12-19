Assam Govt Set to Lift Pork Ban In 7 Districts Following ASF Containment

Guwahati: The Assam government is preparing to lift the month-long ban on pork sales in seven districts after officials reported no fresh African Swine Fever (ASF) cases and a stable disease situation in recent weeks.

This was announced by Animal husbandry and veterinary minister Krishnendu Paul after a high-level review meeting was held in Dhemaji on Thursday. He stated that the situation had remained stable, allowing the authorities to consider lifting the prohibition imposed earlier in the interest of disease control.

Paul also said that a formal order revoking the November 17 ban in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Darrang and Kamrup is likely within days, restoring normal pig and pork trade.

Along with this, Minister Paul announced compensation for farmers whose pigs were culled during the outbreak. He mentioned that the farmers would be paid via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a phased manner and financed jointly by the Centre and state government, in line with approved guidelines.

However, the minister indicated that a formal order to revoke the ban could be issued shortly.

“Compensation will be paid to pig rearers and pig farmers whose pigs were culled during the ASF outbreak”, he said.

“Already a list of beneficiaries has been prepared. The compensation will be borne 50% by Centre and 50% by state government”, he added.

The compensation follows the Union ministry’s guidelines: Rs 2,200 for piglets (up to 15 kg), Rs 5,800 for growers(15-40 kg), Rs 8,400 for breeding boars/sows (40-70 kg), Rs 12,000 for animals weighing 70-100 kg, and Rs 15,000 for those exceeding 100 kg.

The move is expected to bring major relief to Assam’s piggery sector, which is vital to rural livelihoods and had been hit by stringent movement and sale restrictions.