PM Modi Says Assam Is Becoming a Model for Northeast's Future, Inaugurates Rs 19,480 Crore Worth of Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described Assam as an emerging model for the Northeast's future, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 19,480 crore in the state, released PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi funds of over Rs 18,000 crore to farmers nationally, and kicked off the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers.

"Let's work together for Viksit Assam so that Assam emerges as a model state in the nation. Assam is playing a major role in achieving the country's commitment related to renewable energy," Modi said, referring to the inauguration of the Lower Kopili Hydro Power Project, which he said would benefit the entire Northeast.

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