PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM, National Mourning Day Likely To Honour Zubeen Garg's Legacy

Sources close to the Prime Minister suggest that his address could include an official announcement of a National Mourning Day, a rare and significant gesture to honor a figure of Garg’s stature. The news has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, political leaders, and cultural icons, all celebrating the life and impact of the beloved singer.As the nation waits for the Prime Minister’s address, the anticipation is high that Garg’s extraordinary contribution to Indian music will be formally recognized at the highest levels.