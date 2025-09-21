Garima Garg Accompanies Zubeen’s Mortal Remains to Kahilipara Amid Massive Outpouring of Grief

Guwahati: Guwahati witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of grief on Sunday as the mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg is on the way to Kahilipara residence. His wife, Garima Garg, accompanies him in the same ambulance carrying his coffin, a poignant moment that deeply moved onlookers.

As the convoy made its way through the city, thousands of fans and mourners gathered along the roads, braving the morning sun to catch a final glimpse of their beloved “Zubeen Da.” Emotional scenes unfolded as people lit candles, waved banners, and showered flowers in tribute.

The crowd swelled near Kahilipara, where the singer’s residence is located, with chants of “Joi Zubeen Da” reverberating through the air. The massive turnout reflected the void left behind by an artist who was not only Assam’s cultural icon but also a unifying voice across generations.

Later in the day, Zubeen’s body will be taken to the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where arrangements have been made for the public to pay their last respects before the cremation ceremony.