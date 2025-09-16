PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Arunachal Frontier Highway on Sept 22

Itanagar: Elaborate preparations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 22, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious 1,830-km Frontier Highway.

The highway, designated as National Highway 913 (NH-913), will connect Bomdila in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, running parallel to the McMahon Line. Estimated at Rs 42,000 crore, the project is seen as India’s most significant push to secure its border with China while fostering development in some of the nation’s most remote regions.

Officials said security has been tightened across the state capital, with road beautification, stage construction, and other arrangements in full swing.

The Frontier Highway will cut across snow-clad mountains, dense forests, and altitudes of up to 4,500 metres, requiring tunnels, bridges, and advanced engineering solutions.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for two hydroelectric projects on the Yarjep river the 186-MW Tato-I project and the 240-MW Heo project and inaugurate an integrated convention centre at Tawang.

Additionally, he will launch Phase II of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar. The Rs 2,205-crore initiative will bring all-weather roads, 4G telecom connectivity, TV services, and on-grid electrification to 122 border villages, 67 along the India-Myanmar border and 55 along the India-Bhutan border.

On the same day, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, renovated under the Centre’s PRASAD scheme at a cost of Rs 51 crore. Tripura CM Manik Saha also announced plans to construct replicas of all 51 Shakti Peeths in Gomati district at a cost of Rs 97 crore to promote spiritual tourism.

Sanctioned in February, the Frontier Highway is expected to not only strengthen connectivity and economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh but also serve as a strategic counter to China’s growing infrastructure push in the Tibet Autonomous Region.