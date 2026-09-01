PM Modi Urges Putin to Shift from ‘Endless War’ to Peace in Ukraine at SCO Summit

Bishkek: Reiterating that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is essential for the well-being of the humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

Holding a bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi highlighted that both leaders have in the past discussed the situation in Ukraine with Putin having also briefed him in detail about all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

Terming it as a "call of humanity", PM Modi mentioned that India's message has been that all issues should be resolved peacefully, and at the earliest.

"The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today," said PM Modi.

He also said that Indians are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Putin and the Russian delegation at the BRICS Summit in Delhi, next month.

"In a few days from now, India will host the BRICS Summit. All Indians are very eager to welcome you and your delegation to India. Your visit will further strengthen our bilateral relations and also enhance dialogue and cooperation within BRICS," said PM Modi. (IANS)

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