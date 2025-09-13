PM Modi Visit Manipur After Violence: Travel by Road Due to Heavy Rain

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on Friday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. His visit is seen as an important step toward peace and rebuilding trust in the region.
Modi was supposed to fly directly from Aizawl to Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district. However, heavy rain and bad weather stopped the flight. Instead, he traveled by road from Imphal to Churachandpur.
He arrived at Imphal airport and was welcomed by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. Security was very tight in both Imphal and Churachandpur. Many state and central security forces were deployed to keep things safe, especially around Kangla Fort and Peace Ground, two places where the PM held public events.
Due to continuous rain since Friday night, parts of Kangla Fort were flooded with ankle-deep water.
The visit comes over a year after violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, Many people are still living in relief camps.During his visit, PM Modi is expected to speak about peace, healing, and future development in Manipur. He may also announce new support and projects for the people affected by the violence.
His visit has brought hope to many, even as the state continues to face challenges.
Also Watch: