PM Modi: World looking at India with great expectations because of our youth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is looking at India with great expectations, largely because of the country's youth who are driving development in science, technology and digital innovation while also carrying forward India's cultural roots.

Addressing the 129th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Today, the world is looking at India with great expectations. The biggest reason for this hope is our youth. In the field of science, our achievements, innovations, and technological advancements have impressed countries around the world."

He said India's youth have always had a passion for doing something new and remain equally aware and socially conscious.

Referring to opportunities for young people to present their ideas, PM Modi said, "Many ask how they can give a presentation of their ideas to me? The solution to this curiosity of our young friends is 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue'. Last year, the first edition of this event was held, and a few days later, the second edition will be held -- on January 12 during National Youth Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. I will also join the programme."

He said that during the dialogue, youth will share their ideas on important themes such as innovation, fitness, startups and agriculture. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the growing participation of young people in this initiative.

"A few days ago, a pitch competition related to this was held, in which more than 50 lakh young people participated. An essay competition was also held, where students expressed their views on various topics. In this competition, Tamil Nadu secured the first position and Uttar Pradesh the second," he said.

"Young people in the country are getting new opportunities to showcase their talent. Many platforms are being developed where youth can display their skills and interests," he added.

Forgotten Buddhist ruins in J&K village to life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday brought into sharp focus the rich and vibrant heritage and archaeological wealth of Kashmir.

PM Modi spoke of ancient Buddhist ruins at Zehanpora village in Baramulla district, where the famous Kushan-period Buddhist ruins, the Zehanpora mounds, were discovered.

This significant archaeological site is believed to be remnants of a large, ancient Buddhist complex from the Kushan period, with excavations revealing stupas, walls, pottery, and artefacts, highlighting a flourishing Buddhist centre in ancient Kashmir and offering crucial insights into the region's cultural and religious heritage.

PM Modi spoke of blurred photographs in a French museum, which brought the Zehanpora mounds into the world's focus.

The mounds are identified as a significant early historic Buddhist site, potentially dating back 2000 years. Discoveries include multiple stupas, ancient walls, terracotta art (like Gandhara-style heads), pottery, and copper artefacts.

The finds point to a major Buddhist centre during the Kushan dynasty (1st-3rd centuries CE), a period when Buddhism thrived in Kashmir. This excavation provides a new understanding of Kashmir's rich past, connecting to historical accounts by Chinese monks like Xuanzang, who visited similar sites like Ushkur (Hushkapur).

The discovery followed extensive surveys using drones and ground-penetrating radar to identify the mounds before excavation.

The site is located near Zehanpora in the Baramulla district. Zehanpora mounds are a major archaeological find, uncovering a significant Kushan-era Buddhist settlement, crucial for understanding ancient Kashmir's history and Buddhist heritage.

Focus on country's local festivals

Shifting focus to the country's festivals, the Prime Minister said the most beautiful aspect of India is that a festive atmosphere prevails in one part of the country or another throughout the year. He said that besides major festivals, local festivals are also celebrated across states, making every season an opportunity to experience a unique cultural celebration.

Referring to one such event, PM Modi said that the festival season is currently underway in the Rann of Kutch. "This year, the Kutch Ranotsav began on November 23 and will continue until February 20 next year," he said.

"The diverse folk culture, folk music, dance, and handicrafts of Kutch are on display here. Witnessing the grandeur of the White Rann of Kutch is a delightful experience in itself. At night, when the moonlight spreads over the White Rann, the view is mesmerising. The Rann Utsav's Tent City is very popular," he said.

He added that he has been informed that over two lakh people have participated in the Rannotsav in the past month, with visitors arriving from across the country and even from abroad. "Whenever you get the opportunity, be sure to participate in such festivals and enjoy India's diversity," the Prime Minister said. (IANS)

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu Undertakes Historic Submarine Sortie Aboard INS Vaghsheer