PM Modi’s tips to Assam students on self-confidence and health

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized self-confidence, healthy eating, and balanced praise from parents during a discussion with students in Guwahati aboard a river cruise vessel on the flowing Brahmaputra, as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

He was welcomed with a traditional gamosa, noting that in Assam such a gesture is essential. Students expressed that his presence was calming and helped ease their anxiety.

The Prime Minister asked if they had seen the programme earlier on television or read his book Exam Warrior, and students shared that it reduced their fear of exams, teaching them to celebrate exams like a festival. He reiterated his mantra that competition should be with oneself, not others, and that self-improvement must be continuous.

Responding to a question on diet and lifestyle, the Prime Minister remarked that he follows no fixed system, recalling his days of eating vegetarian meals in different households and cooking simple dishes like khichdi himself. He advised that diet should be based on personal preference, not treated like medicine. He encouraged students to prioritize their bodies, to make habits like watching the sunrise, and to give health the highest priority, as these practices bring freshness and energy. In response to a student’s concern about parental comparisons with siblings and friends, Prime Minister Modi suggested a positive approach to such situations. He explained that if parents praise a sibling’s handwriting, the right response is to ask that sibling to teach, rather than feel neglected. He advised that parents should avoid excessive praise of one child in front of others, as it can create imbalance.

On the issue of stage fear and confidence, the Prime Minister explained that self-confidence comes from the two words “atma” and “vishwas”, meaning faith in oneself. He remarked that those who trust themselves never fear, and they study situations carefully before acting. He recalled Swami Vivekananda’s famous Chicago speech, noting that Vivekananda initially felt nervous but prayed to Maa Saraswati for strength, and when he began with “Sisters and Brothers of America”, the audience applauded for minutes, which became a turning point.

Students then presented a song by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which the Prime Minister appreciated. A student shared her family’s connection to tea gardens and offered him tea leaves, to which he responded warmly, sending his respects to her mother. Students expressed disbelief and joy at meeting him, saying they felt understood despite the generation gap. (PIB)

