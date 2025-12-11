PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah Recall Assam Martyrs, Pays Tribute

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the valour of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation and paid tribute to them.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, on the Swahid Divas, we recall the valour of all those who were part of the Assam Movement. The movement will always have a prime place in our history. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, not only the strengthening of Assam’s culture but also the all-round progress of the state.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “On Swahid Divas, I’m remembering the sacrifices made by the people of Assam during the Assam Movement. They faced the odds and shaped the history of Assam, creating a peerless example of patriotism. The NDA government led by Modi ji is ensuring that their aspirations are fulfilled and is leading the state on the path of peace, progress and growth.”

