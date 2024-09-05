PM Narendra Modi Greets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong with Hug

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Singapore on an official visit on Wednesday greeted his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong with his trademark embrace.

A photograph captured the bonhomie between the two leaders who were captured with their arms thrown around each other's shoulders.

Earlier in the day, taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

Prime Minister Modi, who concluded a historic visit to Brunei was received by the Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugham at the Changi airport and received a warm welcome from the Indian community. PM Modi was seen giving autographs to members of the community. He also tried his hand at playing the dhol. He later posted on his X platform, "Thank you Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant."

Later this evening, the Prime Minister of Singapore, in a special gesture, will be hosting Prime Minister for a private dinner according to Ministry of External affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.

During his visit PM Modi will meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community and several MoUs are expected to be signed.

"This visit is important as it gives a major push to India's Act East policy to India's vision of the Indo-Pacific to India-Singapore economic ties and to India-Singapore technological ties. All these are very important for both countries..." Jaiswal said in a video message posted on his X platform.

Earlier, PM Modi before commencing on the two-nation visit had stated, "I will also engage in discussions to deepen India's strategic partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development."

The PM's visit comes just days after India and Singapore held a ministerial roundtable meeting, which saw the participation of four Union Ministers and six ministers from Singapore.

Several areas, including digitization, skills development, sustainability, health, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity, were identified at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held on August 26. (ANI)

