PM Narendra Modi hails ‘Solar Didi’, urges citizens to adopt solar power

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday narrated the inspiring story of Devki, fondly known as Bihar’s ‘Solar Didi’, who transformed her village in Muzaffarpur through the use of solar pumps that boosted irrigation and enhanced the income of farmers.

He also urged people across the country to adopt solar panels and harness the abundant energy radiated by the sun in India.

Speaking during the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said, “These days you must have often seen solar panels shining atop the roofs of houses, on big buildings, in government offices. People now understand its importance and are adopting it with an open mind. Our country is so blessed by the Sun God… so why not make full use of the energy radiated by him?”

Highlighting the role of solar energy in changing rural livelihoods, PM Modi added, “Solar power is also transforming the lives of farmers. The same farm, the same hard work, the same farmer… but now the result of such hard work is much more substantial. This change is coming through solar pumps and solar rice mills. Today, hundreds of solar rice mills have been set up in many states of the country. These solar rice mills have increased the income of the farmers as well as the glow on their faces.”

Sharing Devki's journey, the Prime Minister said, "Devki ji of Bihar has changed the fate of her village with a solar pump. Devki ji, who lives in Ratanpura village of Muzaffarpur, is now lovingly called 'Solar Didi' by people. Her life was not easy. She got married at a young age… a small farm… the responsibility of four children, and no clear picture of the future. But her spirit never dampened. She joined a self-help group, and there she got information about the solar pump. She started efforts for a solar pump and was successful in it, too. After that, Solar Didi's solar pump changed the picture of the village."

PM Modi noted that the impact of Devki's efforts was visible across the region.

"Whereas earlier, only a few acres of land could be irrigated; now water is reaching more than 40 acres of land through Solar Didi's solar pump. Other farmers of this village have also joined this campaign of Solar Didi. Their crops have started turning green, and incomes have started rising," he said.

During the broadcast, PM Modi also remembered India's eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary on September 15 is observed as Engineers' Day.

"Engineers do not just create machines; they are karmayogis who turn dreams into reality. I appreciate every engineer in India. I wish them all the best," he said.

He further noted the upcoming celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17 and mentioned the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana has been launched to help the carpenters, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, praised Jitendra Singh Rathore, a security guard from Gujarat's Surat, for his unique way of paying tributes to the martyrs and described him as a "great inspiration for every patriot".

For nearly three decades, Jitendra Rathore has devoted himself to collecting information about soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to build a 'martyr museum' where these pictures and letters of the martyrs could be preserved.

"I wish that a good museum would be built for the martyrs, where the coming generations can get true inspiration on patriotism," he added. (IANS)

