PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 17 Food Safety on Wheels in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the newly set-up Microbiology Laboratory and 17 Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) at the State Public Health Laboratory, Assam, at Guwahati under the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Department of Health & Family Welfare, at a cost of Rs 13.11 crore.

The 17 FSWs were newly procured from funds received from FSSAI at a cost of Rs. 8.46 crore. It will enable the Commissionerate to carry out activities of surveillance, awareness, and training on food safety across the state. The FSWs will perform analyses of different articles of food, including milk and milk products, water, fruits and beverages, edible oils, etc. This mobile food testing laboratories will enhance the capability of the Commissionerate to carry forward the message of safe and wholesome food to all citizens of Assam, even in remote areas of the state.

The microbiology lab will play a pivotal role in safeguarding food safety by detecting various microorganisms, including pathogens, in food products. Meanwhile, the FSWs, equipped with cutting-edge facilities and expert staff, will not only enhance testing capabilities but also deliver essential training to strengthen food safety practices. Furthermore, they will create awareness among the public by reaching the farthest corner of the state.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to first-timer voters to exercise franchise