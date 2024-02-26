Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to first-timer voters to exercise franchise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young and first-time voters to vote in record numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, the PM also appealed to prominent personalities belonging to different industries to motivate the first-time voters of the country.

"I appeal to the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers in the upcoming elections. I will also appeal to the influencers of the nation, whether they are from the world of sports, the film industry, literature, other professionals, or our Instagram and YouTube influencers. They should also actively participate in this campaign and motivate our first-time voters," the PM said. PM further said that 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be aired for the next three months in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Even though 'Mann Ki Baat' will stop for three months, the achievements of the country will not stop therefore, keep posting the achievements of the society and the country on social media with the hashtag 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM added. An announcement on the national elections is expected next month.

The PM said that there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in March as it was done during the last polls as well, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month.

Speaking about World Wildlife Day, which is observed on March 3, the PM said that digital innovation has been given top priority as the theme of the occasion this year.

"A few days later, on March 3 is World Wildlife Day This day is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the conservation of wildlife. This year, digital innovation has been given top priority in the theme of World Wildlife Day," he said.

The PM also said that the number of tigers in the country has increased in the last few years due to the efforts of the government.

"Due to the efforts of the government in the last few years, the number of tigers in the country has increased. The number of tigers in the Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra has crossed the figure of 250. Here cameras have been installed at the border of the village and the forest. Whenever a tiger comes close to the village local people get an alert on their mobile phones with the help of AI," he said.

PM Modi said that in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, 'Roter Precision Groups', in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, has developed a drone that is helping in tracking alligators in the Ken River.

The mobile apps 'Bagheera' and 'Garuda' developed by a Bengaluru-based company found special mention in PM Modi's programme.

"A Bengaluru-based company has prepared apps named 'Bagheera' and 'Garuda'. With the 'Bagheera' app, the speed of vehicles and other activities during jungle safaris can be monitored," the PM added.

"We have been living in a spirit of coexistence with nature and wildlife for thousands of years. You will be able to experience this yourself. If you ever go to Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, tribal families living in Khatkali village near this tiger reserve have converted their houses into homestays with the help of the government," the PM added.

Adding further, the PM said that goats, along with cows and buffaloes, are also important livestock, which is not discussed much.

"We often limit the talk to cows and buffaloes only, but goats are also an important livestock that is not discussed much. Many people in different areas of the country are also associated with goat rearing. In Kalahandi, Odisha, goat rearing is becoming a major source of livelihood for the villagers and is enhancing their standard of living as well," the PM said.

PM Modi further said that women's power in the country is touching new heights of progress in every field.

"After a few days on March 8, we will celebrate Women's Day. This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of the country. The great poet Bharathiyar Ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Nari Shakti (women power) is touching new heights of progress in every field," the PM said.

Notably, several leaders of the BJP, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

Members from Delhi's BJP Minority Morcha and others listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at Urdu Park Jama Masjid near Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairman Kausar Jahan hailed the PM's radio programme and added that the schemes launched by the central government do not 'discriminate between Hindu and Muslim'

"PM Modi encourages and inspires people... He encouraged first-time voters and told them about the value of their votes... Work towards women empowerment and 'Naari Shakti' has been done only after 2014, especially towards Muslim women...Schemes of government don't discriminate between Hindu-Muslim," Kausar said. (ANI)

