PM Narendra Modi is most popular leader in the world: Morning Consult survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular leader in the world, leaving behind many of his contemporaries in the Western countries. State heads of world's most powerful economies like United States, United Kingdom, Germany and others are ranked much below in the charts, in terms of domestic and global appeal.

PM Modi's approval ratings, as per Morning Consult survey, stands at a whopping 78%, which roughly means that he commands approval and support of the same percentage of population. Notably, PM Modi has consistently topped the Morning Consult charts in both NDA 1.0 and NDA 2.0.

As per survey's findings, PM Modi is the only leader to have approval ratings above 70% mark while all others, barring four leaders, have got the approval of below 50%.

Mexico President Andres Obrador is the closest second leader in the charts with 65% approval ratings while Argentina President Javier Milei has got 63% ratings.

Poland's Donald Tusk is ranked fourth in the charts with rating of 50% while Switzerland President Viola Amherd bagged a rating of 51%.

Morning Consult's latest approval ratings are based on the data collected between January 30 and February 5. These ratings are based on seven-day moving average of opinions among adults of each surveyed country. The US-based Morning Consult is one of the most reputed survey agencies.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seen as the most powerful leaders, are placed either in mid or bottom of table. While Biden has managed to command 37% ratings, Sunak and Olaf have got barely little above 20% approval ratings. (IANS)

