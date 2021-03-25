PM Modi Offers Tribute to Krishak Swahids of Pothorughat in Darrang District

OUR CORRESPONDENT MANGALDAI:

Farmer Martyrs in Assam: After 127 years of their supreme sacrifice, the 140 'Krishak Swahids' (farmer martyrs) who had laid down their lives during the historic 'Peasants Uprising' at Pothorughat in Darrang district on January 28 of 1894, found mention in the speech of a Prime Minister of India, on Wednesday. Addressing a mammoth election rally at 'Mangal Tirtha' in village Bhuktabari of Sipajhar LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) in Darrang district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his homage to the 'Krishak Swahids'. He described the peasants' uprising at Pothorughat as one of the glorious chapters of the freedom struggle of India.

Describing Darrang as a district enriched with "Rong" (colour) in its name and also in its rich cultural heritage, he also lauded the artistes of Darrang. He also highly appreciated the 'Oja Pali' — a traditional performing artform — as one of the attractive performing artforms of the country.

He said, "We have taken the 'Sankalpa' (the pledge) for the speedy development of Assam, for the safety and honour of the rich culture and tradition of Assam and the Sankalpa to fight against all corruption.

"I came to Darrang district five years back with the assurance for a change. Today, I am again amidst you with the strong message of "Vikash" (development). I have brought the vision for 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) Assam also."

Coming down heavily on the previous Congress governments in the State, he criticized them for their failure to complete in time the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge and the second bridge at Saraighat.

"The Congress government had encouraged the militants, infiltrators and corruption and initiated a 'loot-raaj' in Assam. The Congress is trying to grab the power at any cost adopting all evil means. But the BJP government is dedicated and committed for the service to Assam," he added in his speech, and appreciated the State BJP for the 'Sankalpa Patra' published before the ensuing election.

Parliamentarian-cum-national general secretary of BJP Dilip Saikia also addressed the rally in the presence of BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) chief Pramod Boro, and Member of Parliament Queen Oja.

