PM Narendra Modi tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office. The Union Cabinet held its last meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence on Wednesday morning, where a proposal was passed for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

This comes a day after Lok Sabha election results gave an absolute majority to the BJP-led NDA with close to 295 seats, paving the way for the next government formation.

The BJP alone secured 240 seats, more than the combined strength of the INDIA bloc, while its allies Telugu Desam Party and JD-U bagged 16 and 12 seats each, respectively. President Murmu also extended a dinner invitation to all the outgoing ministers of the Modi government. (IANS)

