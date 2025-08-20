PMAY-G: Centre Sanctioned 36,72,461 Houses for Northeastern States

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Government of India sanctioned as many as 36,72,461 rural houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) for the eight northeastern states, including Assam. The construction of 27,57,498 of the sanctioned rural houses is complete.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani informed the Lok Sabha of this today. The minister said this while responding to a question from Assam MP Parimal Suklabaidya on PMAY-G for northeastern states.

According to the statistics given by the Union Minister, the target of PMAY-G houses of the Government of India in the northeastern states is 37,77,498. So far, the states in the Northeast have completed the construction of 27,57,498 of the 36,72,461 of the sanctioned rural houses in the region.

On the Assam scenario, the Union minister said that the target of PMAY-G houses allocated for Assam is 29,87,868. However, the state has completed the construction of 20,80,444 houses against the 28,93,186 sanctioned PMAY-G houses.

The Union minister further revealed that Arunachal Pradesh completed 35,591 PMAY-G houses; 56,715 in Manipur; 1,50,409 in Meghalaya; 25,326 in Mizoram; 36,239 in Nagaland; 1,393 in Sikkim; and 3,71,381 in Tripura. The Union minister said that in order to achieve the objective of ‘Housing for All’ in rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development is implementing PMAY-G with effect from April 1, 2016, to provide assistance to eligible rural households for the construction of pucca houses with basic amenities. The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for the continuation of PMAY-G during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29 for the construction of two crore additional rural houses. As of August 13, 2025, a total target of 4.12 crore houses has been allocated by the Ministry, out of which 3.85 crore houses have been sanctioned by States/UTs and 2.83 crore houses are completed.

