PM’s Assam visit to feature landing at Moran ALG on February 14

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A historic event awaits Assam and the Northeast region as a whole on February 14, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NE’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) by landing directly on a stretch of national highway in Moran during his day-long visit to Assam. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has developed the 4.2-km highway airstrip on NH-127 in the Dibrugarh district as an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) began trial runs at the ELF, which will continue until February 13. Large crowds of locals, students, and children gathered to witness aircraft landings and takeoffs featuring Sukhoi-30s, Rafale fighters, Tejas jets, Hercules, and Antonov AN-32 aircraft in the trial runs.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today revealed the itinerary of the Prime Minister’s visit on February 14. The CM said PM Modi will depart from New Delhi at 7:15 am and arrive at Chabua airfield at 9:50 am. From there, he will proceed to Moran, where he is scheduled to land at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at 10 am. The visit to Moran will feature an air show by fighter aircraft, with several aircraft expected to land on the highway airstrip, marking a significant demonstration of infrastructure readiness and strategic capability in the region.

A total of 16 aircraft will participate in the air show, with several scheduled to land at the ALG in Moran, while others will remain in the air. There will be Rafale, Sukhoi and other fighter jets, along with other aircraft, at the air show.

Concluding the Moran programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave from the ALG itself and arrive at Guwahati airport at around 12:30 pm. At 1 pm, he will inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra and also inspect the structure. The Chief Minister described the bridge as not merely an infrastructure project but an architectural achievement executed by local PWD engineers.

After the bridge inauguration, the Prime Minister will proceed to Lachit Ghat to inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati at Bongora IT City. The permanent campus for the institute has already been allocated land at Palasbari. He will also inaugurate the AI-enabled Hyperscale Data Centre developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at Amingaon.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate 100 electric buses to the state, further strengthening Assam’s push towards sustainable public transport.

At 2 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Khanapara to address a Booth Sanmilan, which is expected to be attended by around one lakh BJP booth-level karyakartas.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for New Delhi later in the evening, concluding his February 14 visit to the state.

