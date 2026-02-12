Assam Electoral Roll Update: 29.96 Lakh Applications Accepted, 4.63 Lakh Rejected

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Department, Assam, received as many as 35,94,983 applications for resolution of claims and objections during the Special Revision (SR) of photo electoral roll. From December 27, 2025, to February 4, 2026, the department accepted 29,96,519 application forms, rejected 4,63,688, and 1,34,776 application forms are still pending.

Speaking to the media today, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said, “Regarding Form 6, meant for the enrolment of new voters, the department received 7,60,513 applications. Of them, the department accepted 5,86,146 applications, rejected 1,40,908, and kept pending 33,459 applications.”

On form 7, meant for deletion of names from the electoral roll, the CEO said, “We received a total of 12,97,796 applications, accepted 10,63,647 applications, rejected 1,90,613 applications, and kept pending 43,536 applications. As for form 8, meant for correction/transposition, we received 15,36,674 applications, accepted 13,46,726, rejected 1,32,167 and kept pending 57,781 applications.”

The CEO said that the Special Revision (SR) process was initiated as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) directive issued on November 17, 2025. A statewide door-to-door verification drive was carried out from November 22 to December 20, 2025. The consolidated draft electoral roll was published on December 27, 2025, and claims and objections were received until January 22, 2026.

The CEO said that during the pre-revision phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) covered 100 per cent of voters and visited 61,03,103 households across Assam. The verification exercise identified: 4,78,992 deceased voters, 5,23,680 shifted voters, 53,619 multiple entries, 6,27,696 eligible citizens above 18 years not enrolled; 1,46,342 potential voters above 17 years.

The CEO said that 51-Dalgaon LAC has the highest number of 3,15,284 voters, and 112-Amri (ST) LAC has the lowest number of 1,00,097 voters. The 11-Mankachar LAC has the highest number of polling stations, at 402, and the 2-Dotoma LAC has the lowest number of polling stations, at 146.

The CEO stressed that aggrieved voters can appeal to the district magistrates within 15 days. They can also appeal for the second time to the CEO within 30 days if they are not satisfied.

The CEO said that a team of the Election Commission of India will visit Assam on February 17 and 18, 2026.

Also Read: Historic SC order paves way to carry out eviction drives in forest lands