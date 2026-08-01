PM’s Mandate Empowers Assam to Extend All Possible Aid to Flood Victims: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the flood situation in Assam, and has given him the leeway to extent all assistance in flexible terms to flood-affected people.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister stated that the state government can provide assistance to flood-affected people because the Prime Minister and the central government have empowered him to offer relief as needed. "A section of people say the Prime Minister hasn't visited Assam during floods. When the prime minister visits a state, the entire administration engages for at least three days before the visit. Such an engagement of the administration will impact the relief and rescue operations. The Prime Minister has already assured us of extending all support to the flood-affected people," he said.

The Cabinet discussed the floods and the necessary measures to address them today, according to the Chief Minister. "We'll hold a meeting with all insurance companies, both public and private ones, on August 5 to ensure the expeditious settlement of insurance claims relating to insured movable and immovable property like cars, TV sets, ACs, etc., damaged by floods in the four Upper Assam districts. We will also hold a similar meeting with NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) in this regard," he said.

He said that the state government would expedite the assessment of flood damage starting August 7. "We hope to complete the assessment within 15 days and disburse the compensation amounts to the affected people by the end of August. The government will start restoring the damaged infrastructure in September of this year. Damage assessment comprises three components - loss of lives, damage to public infrastructure and long-term damage to capital assets. I'll personally oversee the assessment procedures so that everyone receives adequate compensation," he said.

He said that after doing all these, the government will focus on the reasons behind the flash flood and initiate talks with the Nagaland government and experts. "We'll also seek remedial measures from experts," he said.

Also Read: Cachar: Four Dies During Rescue Attempt Inside Underground Water Tank