Police Crack Interstate Heroin Supply in East Jaintia Hills

Shillong : In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the East Jaintia Hills Police have successfully busted an interstate heroin network, arresting two suspects and recovering 60 grams of heroin during a checkpoint operation. The operation was conducted by the Umkiang Patrol Post under Lumshnong Police Station, acting on specific intelligence inputs.

Police intercepted a vehicle traveling from Silchar, leading to the arrest of Abdul Rob Laskar alias Munna, a resident of Cachar, and Asif Wahlang, a habitual offender from Shillong. During the search, officers seized a Hyundai Venue vehicle and five soapboxes filled with heroin.