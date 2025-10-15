Police Crack Interstate Heroin Supply in East Jaintia Hills

Shillong : In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the East Jaintia Hills Police have successfully busted an interstate heroin network, arresting two suspects and recovering 60 grams of heroin during a checkpoint operation. The operation was conducted by the Umkiang Patrol Post under Lumshnong Police Station, acting on specific intelligence inputs.
Police intercepted a vehicle traveling from Silchar, leading to the arrest of Abdul Rob Laskar alias Munna, a resident of Cachar, and Asif Wahlang, a habitual offender from Shillong. During the search, officers seized a Hyundai Venue vehicle and five soapboxes filled with heroin.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and investigations are underway to trace the wider network’s connections and supply chain.
Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar commended the team for their swift action and urged citizens to report drug-related activities, assuring confidentiality and rewards for credible information that aids law enforcement.
This successful operation marks another strong step in Meghalaya’s ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade.