Political Crossovers in Assam: Suspended AIUDF MLA Joins AGP, AGP Finance Secretary Joins Congress

On the same day, Karimuddin Borbhuyan crossed over to the AGP after being suspended by the AIUDF, while Jayanta Khaund — who recently quit the AGP — formally joined the Congress in New Delhi.
Assam's pre-election political churn produced two significant crossovers on the same day, with parties on opposite ends of the spectrum simultaneously gaining and losing prominent figures.

Suspended AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Borbhuyan joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Guwahati on Monday in the presence of AGP president Atul Bora. Borbhuyan, who represents the Sonai constituency, had been suspended by the AIUDF on charges of anti-party activities before making the switch.

In a contrasting development on the very same day, AGP finance secretary Jayanta Khaund — who had recently resigned from the party citing dissatisfaction with its leadership — formally joined the Indian National Congress in New Delhi. Khaund's joining took place in the presence of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and other national Congress leaders.

