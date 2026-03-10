Political Crossovers in Assam: Suspended AIUDF MLA Joins AGP, AGP Finance Secretary Joins Congress

Assam's pre-election political churn produced two significant crossovers on the same day, with parties on opposite ends of the spectrum simultaneously gaining and losing prominent figures.

Suspended AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Borbhuyan joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Guwahati on Monday in the presence of AGP president Atul Bora. Borbhuyan, who represents the Sonai constituency, had been suspended by the AIUDF on charges of anti-party activities before making the switch.

Also Read: AGP leader Jayanta Khaund resigns from party