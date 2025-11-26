‘Polygamy Act’ not Applicable in BTR: Hagrama Mohilary

OUR Correspondent

Kokrajhar: Speaking to media persons in the foundation stone laying ceremony for academic block and Girls Hostel of Kokrajhar Nursing College at Besorgaon today the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary said the state cabinet had approved the bill for opposing polygamy to prevent males from marrying multiple marriage. He said the act, when passed by the Assembly, will be applicable across the state except the Autonomous Councils under schedule like the BTC, KAAC and Dima Hasao will get exemption from it. He said the people of BTC and other Sixth schedule administrations will have no restriction of polygamy but it will come into effect in Assam as it is the decision of the state government. He also said he will not be able to comment against it as it is the decision of the state government and it would be implemented.

