‘Ponds’ in Nrimbanglo tunnel: Cratered NH-27 stretch turns perilous for commuters

Our Correspondent

HAFLONG: Commuters and local residents have expressed growing concern over the deteriorating condition of National Highway-27 at Nriambanglo, particularly inside the tunnel along the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor.

The road surface inside the tunnel has deteriorated badly, with the bitumen having worn away at several places and large potholes developing across the carriageway. Some of the potholes are so deep that they resemble small ponds on the highway, posing a serious risk to vehicles passing through the tunnel.

According to local residents and regular commuters, the damaged stretch has remained in poor condition for a considerable period, but little visible action has been taken for its immediate repair. They claimed that vehicles have already met with accidents after falling into the potholes. The situation becomes particularly dangerous at night, when poor visibility inside the tunnel makes it difficult for drivers to spot and avoid the damaged portions of the road.

The condition of the highway has reportedly also been discussed at the administrative level. Several meetings have taken place between the Dima Hasao district administration, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, commuters allege that there has been no visible urgency in repairing the damaged road inside the Nrimbanglo tunnel even after these discussions.

The problem is not confined to the tunnel. Several stretches of NH-27 between Hatikhali and Nriambanglo are also reportedly in poor condition. In some places, the road surface has peeled off, while large potholes have appeared at several points. Local residents said the condition has worsened further following the monsoon.

Commuters have also raised questions over the regular collection of toll from vehicles at Mandardisa while road maintenance remains a concern. They said that if tolls are being collected from road users, adequate attention should also be given to maintaining the highway in a safe and motorable condition.

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