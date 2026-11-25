ROME: The late Pope Francis suffered from a 'spiritual crisis' during his papacy when he had visions of the Devil, according to a new book that has been published on Tuesday.

'The Private Diary of Pope Francis' has been released in five languages for distribution in 94 countries. It has been published in English by Penguin Random House in the US and the UK.

The book is a compilation of notes written by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis I, between December 1992 and August 2024. It has been edited by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, also from Argentina, who was a friend of Francis.

According to CNN, the 160-page book is focused primarily on the pope's spiritual life and pastoral agenda, although it also details how the first Latin American pope struggled with temptations connected to the use of power in 2021-2022.

It also includes what the pope describes as encounters with the devil along with his thoughts about his successor, Leo XIV, whom he described as "irreproachable", according to CNN.

According to Vatican News, Francis wrote that he also saw the Devil. "I clearly heard the voice of the devil," he wrote tersely in the planner. He had seen him once 'from the car' and another time 'in the choir loft' during Mass."

"He could not forget his 'menacing' eyes and sensed his presence lying in wait, intruding on his journeys, such as his 2018 visit to Chile amid the abuse scandal, and on his governance of the Curia. The devil tempted him with a "pagan seduction." Bergoglio "fought." He "fought" with the Rosary. "The Virgin saved me," he wrote," the article by Vatican News notes.

The spiritual crisis lasted for about two years of Francis' pontificate, from the beginning of 2021 until 2022, as his illness worsened and he also faced "decisive assaults by the forces of evil."

"If the devil is attacking so blatantly, it's because there's not much time left and he wants his prey," he said in 2016.

"His own strength depleted, Francis entrusted himself entirely to God's mercy. And from God he received "signs" and "promptings" that strengthened his "trust in the midst of trials." He said he had spoken with the Lord in the chapel: "He smiled… I felt the merciful gaze of Jesus,"" the article continues.

According to CNN, the publication of papal diaries is rare, but not unprecedented, and can provide unusually personal insights. "While some popes order that their personal papers be destroyed, the diaries of John XXIII were published posthumously, as were some papers of John Paul II."

Bergoglio was elected as Pope Francis I on March 13, 2013, taking over from his predecessor Benedict XVI. He died on Easter Monday (April 21, 2025) and was later succeeded by Leo. (ANI)

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