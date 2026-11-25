OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Despite the absence of major oil pipelines in Udalguri and Darrang districts like those in Upper Assam, organised gangs involved in oil theft have allegedly been running a flourishing racket in the region.

Following detailed media reports highlighting an oil theft network operating from Orang in Udalguri district, the State Home Department has directed the Senior Superintendents of Police of Darrang and Udalguri to conduct a detailed investigation and submit reports.

According to reports, the racket was allegedly stealing petrol and diesel daily from tankers transporting fuel from the Indian Oil depot at Orang to districts, including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, and Sonitpur. The illegal activities were reportedly carried out behind the Orang Indian Oil depot under the Orang Police Station. The gang was caught red-handed during an oil theft operation, although the fuel tanker involved managed to flee from the spot.

The investigation reportedly revealed that three individuals were directly involved in stealing oil, while another seven to eight persons were engaged in selling the stolen fuel through a retail network.

Following media attention on the issue, alleged kingpin Keramat Ali was arrested by Udalguri police with nearly 4,000 litres of stolen oil and was sent to judicial custody.

However, allegations have surfaced regarding the alleged inaction against the other accused persons. Two other suspected oil thieves, identified as Jahirul Islam and Sayedur Rahman, reportedly remained absconding for two days before returning to normal activities. Questions have also been raised over the alleged failure to take action against illegal oil storage facilities operated by the racket at Orang.

The racket reportedly came to an end only after the arrest of Keramat from Burha-Burhi Chapori near Orang, where a large quantity of illegally stored fuel in drums and containers was recovered.

Sources claimed that Sayedur Rahman had earlier operated a similar oil theft base in Tamulpur and had been arrested there before shifting operations to Orang. The alleged escape of some accused persons has triggered criticism, with organisations such as NEMSU reportedly submitting complaints before senior police officials.

During the investigation, it also emerged that while the theft activities were centred in Orang, the distribution network extended across Udalguri and Darrang districts. Large quantities of stolen fuel were allegedly stored and sold in areas under Dalgaon constituency and villages falling under the former Kalaigaon Assembly constituency.

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