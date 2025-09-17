Post Malone to Perform Live in Guwahati on December 8

Guwahati: International music sensation Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati on December 8, in what is being billed as one of the city’s biggest live music events in recent years. The much-anticipated concert will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Field, a venue known for hosting large-scale cultural and entertainment shows.

Tickets for the show will be available from September 20 on BookMyShow.

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is a Grammy-nominated American singer, rapper, and songwriter acclaimed for blending genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, trap, and country. He rose to fame in 2015 with his debut single “White Iverson” and went on to deliver global hits like “Rockstar,” “Circles,” and “Sunflower.”

The Guwahati concert is part of his series of international performances and is expected to draw massive crowds from across the Northeast and beyond, marking a milestone moment for live music culture in the region.