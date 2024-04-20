Assam: Battle shifts to second phase; many heavyweights in poll fray

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After the conclusion of polling in the first phase, political parties are now girding for the battle in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in the state, the polling for which will take place on April 26.

The total number of candidates contesting in five parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of polling for the LS polls in the state is 61. The candidates in the fray for the first phase of polling were 35.

In the second phase, the highest number of candidates is from Karimganj, with 24 contesting candidates. This is followed by Nagaon with 13 candidates in the fray, while Darrang-Udalguri has 11, Silchar 8, and Diphu 5 contesting candidates whose fate will be sealed on April 26, when the people in the state will vote for the second phase of the general election.

In the morning today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a gathering at the Veterinary College field at Khanapara before the filing of nominations by Guwahati BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi. After the rally, the CM headed for campaigning for the second phase of the polls at Kalaigaon in the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency. Later, he addressed two more rallies at Raha and Dhing in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

At the Raha rally, the CM stated that one lakh jobs have already been provided, and his government will give another 50,000 jobs to the unemployed youth in the state after the Lok Sabha election. “During the Congress rule, there was a predominance of ‘dalal raj’ in the field of government jobs. But there is now transparency in government recruitment,” he stressed.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah cast his vote at Deutola ME School of Bihpuria Legislative Assembly constituency under the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency. After that, he proceeded to campaign in the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency. Borah addressed an election rally in support of Madhab Rajbangshi, the Congress candidate for the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency, and sought the people’s support. He said that people should vote keeping in mind the betrayal of the BJP in not fulfilling their commitments.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika addressed four election rallies in Bhuragaon, Rajagudhuwa, Moirabari, and Borchala under the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Like the first phase of the polls, there are several high-profile candidates in the fray for the second phase. They can be named as Dilip Saikia (BJP), Madhab Rajbangshi (Congress), and Durgadas Boro (BPF), the candidates for Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency; Amarsing Tisso (BJP), Joy Ram Engleng (Congress), and J.I. Kathar (Independent) for Diphu parliamentary constituency; Kripanath Mallah (BJP), Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (Congress), Sahabul Islam Choudhury (AIUDF)—the candidates for Karimganj parliamentary constituency; Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP), Surya Kanta Sarkar (Congress), Radheshyam Biswas (TMC)—candidates for Silchar parliamentary constituency; Suresh Borah (BJP), Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress), and Aminul Islam (AIUDF)—all contenders for the Nagaon parliamentary seat.

