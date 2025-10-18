Potholes turn Guwahati roads into danger zones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Beneath the glossy surface of Guwahati’s development story lies a daily menace — potholes on roads.

For thousands of drivers, riders, and pedestrians, every journey across the city has become a battle underfoot. Some potholes are shallow enough to fool the eye, others deep enough to jolt the spine — but all share one thing in common: danger. From Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, these craters have turned commutes into obstacle courses, clogging traffic and testing tempers.

One of the worst-hit stretches, the Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri corridor, has become a commuter’s nightmare. “Sometimes I swerve suddenly to avoid a pothole, and that blocks cars behind me,” said a Rapido rider who travels daily across the city. “It’s risky every single day.”

The risks extend far beyond inconvenience. Elderly passengers, schoolchildren, and expectant mothers suffer the most from the relentless jerks and bumps. “These are not just road defects — they are health hazards,” said a resident of Chandmari, who also pointed out the irony that the PWD (Roads) office itself is located nearby. “Still, people continue to risk their lives due to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities.”

Meanwhile, local garages across Zoo Road and Ganeshguri are witnessing a surge in pothole-related repairs. “We’ve seen a sharp rise in suspension issues and wheel misalignments in recent months,” said a mechanic in Ganeshguri. “It’s turning into a mechanic’s boom — and a motorist’s nightmare.”

The situation is compounded by heavy construction machinery, whose movement has further damaged the road surfaces. “These vehicles dig up the asphalt, creating craters of varying sizes and depths,” said a local businessman from Chandmari. “Anyone can meet with an accident at any moment.”

Residents say the problem runs deeper than poor roads. Kunal Pathak from Beltola’s Ajanta Path pointed to systemic neglect: “The overall poor infrastructure is tied to other civic issues, like unstructured garbage collection that blocks drains and damages roads.”

A former IPS officer residing in the same area added a note of guarded optimism: “The Guwahati Municipal Corporation is working on flood-free area projects, which could improve road conditions in the long run. But right now, the city’s roads remain its biggest pain point — and a danger waiting to happen.”

While the city’s skyline continues to rise, its streets tell another story — one of neglect, frustration, and peril. For Guwahati’s weary commuters, every journey is a reminder that progress cannot just be built upward — it must also be paved properly underfoot.

