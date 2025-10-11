Pragyan Bharati Scheme Opens Doors to Higher Education for Assam’s Students

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has reaffirmed its commitment to free higher education through the Pragyan Bharati Scheme, which provides cost-free admission to students in colleges and universities across the state.

Over ₹1,000 crore has been spent on the programme so far, with an additional ₹126 crore earmarked for the current year. The initiative covers admission fees for higher secondary, degree, and postgraduate courses in government institutions and also provides book grants and financial incentives to meritorious students.