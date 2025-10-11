Young Man Stabbed to Death at Bishwanath Laxmipuja Fair

Biswanath Chariali: A young man was fatally stabbed in the early hours at the Laxmipuja fair in Bishwanath. The deceased has been identified as Twel Ali, a resident of Chatiya Nurpur.

According to eyewitnesses, a minor dispute escalated when another youth, Ali from Chatiya Milonpur, attacked Twel with a knife in public. Despite being rushed to the hospital by relatives, Twel succumbed to his injuries. The body is currently at TMCH.

Following the incident, over a hundred locals gathered at Bishwanath Chariali police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Witnesses alleged that the body remained at the site for nearly forty minutes after the attack without intervention from either the police or the Puja committee.

The victim’s family has described the incident as a premeditated murder. The police are investigating the matter.