Pre-Workout Supplements Double Sleep Deprivation Risk in Teens and Young Adults, Study Finds

A new study from the University of Toronto has found that teenagers and young adults who use pre-workout supplements are significantly more likely to experience severely short sleep durations — raising fresh concerns about a fitness trend that has become increasingly mainstream among young people.

The research, published on March 9 and drawing on data from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Behaviors, found that individuals aged 16 to 30 who had used pre-workout supplements in the past year were more than twice as likely to sleep five hours or less per night compared to non-users. Health guidelines recommend around eight hours of sleep per night for this age group.

Also Read: Security Forces Arrest Three Militant Cadres, Destroy 35 Acres of Poppy in Manipur