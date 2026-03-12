Pre-Workout Supplements Double Sleep Deprivation Risk in Teens and Young Adults, Study Finds

A new study from the University of Toronto has found that teenagers and young adults who use pre-workout supplements are significantly more likely to experience severely short sleep durations — raising fresh concerns about a fitness trend that has become increasingly mainstream among young people.
The research, published on March 9 and drawing on data from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Behaviors, found that individuals aged 16 to 30 who had used pre-workout supplements in the past year were more than twice as likely to sleep five hours or less per night compared to non-users. Health guidelines recommend around eight hours of sleep per night for this age group.
Pre-workout supplements such as Bang!, Jack3D, and C4 are widely marketed to improve exercise performance and increase energy. However, researchers say the stimulant-heavy formulas in many of these products may be directly interfering with sleep.
A key concern is caffeine content. Many pre-workout products contain between 90 milligrams and more than 350 milligrams of caffeine per serving — compared to roughly 35 milligrams in a typical can of cola and around 100 milligrams in a standard cup of coffee.
"Pre-workout supplements, which often contain high levels of caffeine and stimulant-like ingredients, have become increasingly popular among teenagers and young adults seeking to improve exercise performance and boost energy," said lead author Kyle T Ganson, assistant professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto.
"However, the study's findings point to potential risks to the well-being of young people who use these supplements," he added.
Ganson also cautioned that young people tend to view pre-workout products as harmless fitness aids, and stressed the importance of educating them and their families about how these supplements can disrupt sleep and affect overall health.
Insufficient sleep during adolescence and early adulthood can affect mental health, physical growth, and academic performance. Health guidelines recommend eight to ten hours of sleep for adolescents and seven to nine hours for young adults.
Researchers noted that stimulant ingredients in pre-workout supplements may further worsen existing sleep problems in young people who are already not getting enough rest.
The research team is calling on pediatricians, family physicians, and social workers to proactively discuss supplement use with young patients. Practical advice from the researchers includes avoiding pre-workout supplements 12 to 14 hours before bedtime.
The findings also add momentum to calls for stronger regulatory oversight of dietary supplements in Canada.