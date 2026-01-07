Premature prisoner release: Gauhati HC asks 4 states to file affidavits

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami has asked the Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh governments to file their affidavits in opposition on January 29, 2026, regarding the implementation of remission and premature prisoner release policies.

The suo motu writ petition (2/2025) to this effect was filed for monitoring and supervising the implementation of the remission and premature prisoner release policy of the four states in compliance with the orders passed on April 25, 2025, and November 4, 2025, by the Supreme Court in the cases SMWP(Crl.) No.4/2021 and SLP (Crl.) No.529/2021.

