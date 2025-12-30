New Railway Link, Winter Festivals Spurs Tourism Boom in Mizoram

Aizawl: Tourist footfall to northeastern state Mizoram this year witnessed a surge this year, as people joined for traditional community feasts in Christmas at different churches in Aizawl.

According to Mizoram’s tourism minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, the tourist footfall increased due the new railway link, making travel more affordable. Also, several tourism promotional initiatives were collectively undertaken by the government, he added. More foreign and domestic tourists participated in church events, community feasts and congregational singing to witness the rich Mizo culture in celebrating Christmas.

Hmar said that this time, hotels and home stays were packed with tourists since November. Further, on the Christmas Eve, all hotels were completely booked. This led the department to request empty Paying Guest (PG) hostels and other establishments to accommodate tourists.

Lalnghinglova Hmar said, “It is a moment of happiness for us. We have seen a steady growth in the inflow of tourists over the past few years to explore Mizoram. The opening of the railway line has made travel more affordable, and the government as well as the general public has done an outstanding job in showcasing the state’s tourism potential.

Hmar also expressed hope that more tourists would travel to the state once they learn about the unique traditional feasts, which are worth exploring from a tourism perspective.

As per official information, many Indian and foreign tourists participated in church services, zaikhawm, community feasts, and explored tourist destinations in and around Aizawl.

Hmar, however, expressed regret that many international tourists could not visit Mizoram due to the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP).

Further, as per official information, over 5.2 lakh tourists visited the state during fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a 139.5 percent increase over the previous year. A significant contribution to the spike in the number of tourists in the state has occurred after the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 13.

The state tourism department, in association with Sihphir local council, Young Mizo Association (YMA), and Sakawrhmuitual Development Committee, will reportedly organize a tourism event at Sakawrhmuituai hills, a tourist spot about 21 km from Aizawl, on December 31 to witness the last sunset of the year as part of bidding farewell to the outgoing year. Many other tourism events will also be organised by the department on January 6 and 7 in Tuivai River and Phuaibuang village in Saitual district.