Assamese Community in Dallas Hosts First Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Guwahati: In an attempt to pay a warm tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, ANAJORI, a community of the Assamese people in Dallas-Fort Worth, organised the first-ever screening of the Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ in the city.
The event was much more than a film showcase. It became an emotional celebration of Zubeen Garg and the deep admiration the diaspora continues to hold for him. The gathering reflected the community's affection and strong cultural bond that connects them to the beloved artist.
‘Roi Roi Binale’ fascinated the audience with its emotional depth and involvement, filling the theatre with excitement, nostalgia, and positivity. The viewers reacted with applause, making the evening lively and unforgettable.
Additionally, it was also a time to show the creativity and commitment of the community. Custom-designed memorabilia, special commemorative T-shirts, and personalised keepsakes were designed exclusively for this event to showcase their love and respect for Zubeen Garg’s music and legacy.
Organisers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to each and every one present there for making the programme a grand success. They reiterated that this was not just a film-screening event, but an act of homage to the indelible mark and artistic genius of Zubeen Garg, bonding the community together in common appreciation and pride.