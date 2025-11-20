Assamese Community in Dallas Hosts First Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Guwahati: In an attempt to pay a warm tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, ANAJORI, a community of the Assamese people in Dallas-Fort Worth, organised the first-ever screening of the Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ in the city.

The event was much more than a film showcase. It became an emotional celebration of Zubeen Garg and the deep admiration the diaspora continues to hold for him. The gathering reflected the community's affection and strong cultural bond that connects them to the beloved artist.

‘Roi Roi Binale’ fascinated the audience with its emotional depth and involvement, filling the theatre with excitement, nostalgia, and positivity. The viewers reacted with applause, making the evening lively and unforgettable.