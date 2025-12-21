Atul Bora Inaugurates 4th International Winter Trade Fair at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre

Guwahati: Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Sunday inaugurated the 4th International Winter Trade Fair 2025-26 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati and invited citizens and visitors to explore and support state's local and national enterprises.
The Minister said that this international expo brings over 150 exhibitors from across India and abroad, including Afghanistan, Thailand and Dubai.
"Glad to ceremonially inaugurate the 4th International Winter Trade Fair 2025–26 today at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, organised by the Assam Trade Promotion Organisation (ATPO). This international expo brings together over 150 exhibitors from across India and abroad, including Afghanistan, Thailand and Dubai, showcasing a vibrant blend of trade, industry, innovation and culture," he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
According to Bora, such platforms play an important role in promoting Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and generating employment opportunities for the youth.
"Such platforms play a vital role in strengthening local entrepreneurship, promoting MSMEs, generating employment opportunities for our youth, and expanding Assam’s trade linkages with the rest of the country and the world," he added.
Bora also extended his best wishes to ATPO and all participating stakeholder and entrepreneurs.
"My best wishes to ATPO, all participating entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders for the grand success of this international trade fair. I invite citizens and visitors to come, explore, and support our local and national enterprises," the Minister said.
ATPO Chairman Sunil Deka, Vice-Chairman Madhuram Deka, Zonal Manager Salim Raja Mandal, Deputy General Manager Abhisekh Saikia and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.