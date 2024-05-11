Present government completes three years; Promise to work tirelessly for development of Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: On the completion of three years today by his government, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised to work tirelessly to make Assam one of the top five states in India.

The CM said, “In the past three years, it has been our effort to take Assam to new heights with new economic, social, cultural, and security aspects. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for your support, blessings, and cooperation in this three-year journey.”

He further said, “On this day in 2021, I was blessed by the people of Assam to serve them in a different capacity, and I made a commitment to fulfil their aspirations. The saga of Assam’s Vikas in the last three years—infrastructure, social equality, and better educational opportunities.”

In the last three years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, several significant decisions were made that changed the socio-economic scenario of the state. The pact with ULFA was a significant milestone in the history of Assam, and it brought about peace. Except for the Paresh Baruah faction of the ULFA, all the rest of the rebel groups came back into the mainstream. The steps taken to resolve the long-pending boundary disputes with neighbouring states, with agreements in place with some and others in the process, brought about positive changes to the atmosphere in the border areas of the state.

Moreover, the war on drugs and the firm stand against child marriage led to social changes for the better. Drugs have been the scourge in the state, and the new generation has been pushed towards a dark future. The drug business was being carried out with impunity, and the tentacles of the drug trade spread to all corners of the state before the present government launched a major drive to check it. On the issue of child marriages, too, the government moved with a heavy hand to check this social menace. The government’s actions on both evils have brought about positive change and made a huge social impact.

A senior official said, “The appointments for one lakh jobs in the state during the present government’s tenure were made without any allegation of wrongdoing. This was a big achievement. The upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant worth Rs 27,000 crore is a major milestone in the industrial sector. The construction of new medical colleges, the bridges over the Brahmaputra, flyovers, new roads, etc. are the other achievements made by the present government. From February 29 to March 15, foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore were laid across the state. Land pattas for thousands of indigenous people under Mission Basundhara enabled them to get their land rights. All these are major achievements made by the government in the last few years.”

