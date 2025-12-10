President Droupadi Murmu Calls for Collective Commitment to Human Rights

In her speech, the President emphasised that human rights are not only a set of legal guarantees but essential values to ensure social democracy. "Human rights encompass the right to life without fear, learning without obstacles, working without exploitation, and growing old with dignity," she added, highlighting that to achieve these, "is a collective obligation that rests with each one of us as members of a caring and responsible society."

The President outlined the philosophy of Antyodaya, ‘the rise of the last person,’ asserting the upliftment of the last person as the essence of human rights protection. She said that each citizen of the country should stand connected in the journey of development to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.