President Droupadi Murmu Calls for Collective Commitment to Human Rights

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu graced the celebration of Human Rights Day, organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi, and called for a fresh resolve for the safeguarding of dignity, equality, and justice for every citizen. The President said while addressing a gathering that Human Rights Day is "an occasion to remind ourselves that universal human rights are inalienable and form the bedrock of a just, equitable, and compassionate society."
In her speech, the President emphasised that human rights are not only a set of legal guarantees but essential values to ensure social democracy. "Human rights encompass the right to life without fear, learning without obstacles, working without exploitation, and growing old with dignity," she added, highlighting that to achieve these, "is a collective obligation that rests with each one of us as members of a caring and responsible society."
The President outlined the philosophy of Antyodaya, ‘the rise of the last person,’ asserting the upliftment of the last person as the essence of human rights protection. She said that each citizen of the country should stand connected in the journey of development to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Speaking on governance and reforms, President Murmu said that the celebration mirrors the state and society's ideals. The Government of India has been in an endeavour to implement those ideals with unprecedented scale and intent. “Over the last decade, we have seen our nation move from entitlement to empowerment, and from charity to rights,” she said.
The event once again underlined India's commitment to human dignity, equality, and inclusive progress, after the call of the President for collective responsibility in building a just and humane nation for all.