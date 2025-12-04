President Droupadi Murmu Leads Navy Day 2025 Celebrations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: India observes Navy Day on December 4 to celebrate the bravery and dedication of the Indian Navy in safeguarding its maritime interests, while remembering those who lost their lives during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The day also marks a milestone in the annals of naval history, ‘Operation Trident’, a daring attack that reflected India's naval prowess and strategic will.

President Droupadi Murmu attended this year’s Navy Day celebrations organised at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy was viewed. The President was welcomed on arrival by the Governor and Chief Minister of the State, signifying the importance of the day. The President underlined in her address that by securing sea routes, protecting marine resources, preventing illegal maritime activities, and support for maritime research, the Navy strengthens India's vision of safe, prosperous, and sustainable oceans.