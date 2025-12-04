President Droupadi Murmu Leads Navy Day 2025 Celebrations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: India observes Navy Day on December 4 to celebrate the bravery and dedication of the Indian Navy in safeguarding its maritime interests, while remembering those who lost their lives during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The day also marks a milestone in the annals of naval history, ‘Operation Trident’, a daring attack that reflected India's naval prowess and strategic will.
President Droupadi Murmu attended this year’s Navy Day celebrations organised at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy was viewed. The President was welcomed on arrival by the Governor and Chief Minister of the State, signifying the importance of the day. The President underlined in her address that by securing sea routes, protecting marine resources, preventing illegal maritime activities, and support for maritime research, the Navy strengthens India's vision of safe, prosperous, and sustainable oceans.
The President also spoke about the Indian Navy's wide-ranging role-from deterring conventional threats and combating piracy, to protecting India's Exclusive Economic Zone and guaranteeing the freedom of navigation. She commended the efforts at modernisation in the Navy and applauded its ever-enhancing indigenous capabilities to design and build advanced platforms, reinforcing the defence self-sufficiency of the nation.
The day is marked as an important milestone and finds affirmation from national leaders. In an official message shared by the Office of the President, she stated that: "The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment."
Furthermore, Narendra Modi sharede a post on 'X' that read, "Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination." Similarly, Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the Navy with heartfelt wishes by acknowledging their service and sacrifices. “We salute the courage, discipline and unmatched commitment of our Naval warriors who keep India’s seas safe, strong and sovereign.”
The President’s presence made this year’s Navy Day a powerful tribute to India’s maritime heroes. The nation stands united in honouring the Navy’s unwavering courage and commitment.