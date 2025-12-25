President Droupadi Murmu Releases Indian Constitution in Santhali Language

Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 25. This release marks a crucial step towards linguistic inclusion and accessibility.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Droupadi Murmu stated that “it is a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script.”

President Murmu also expressed confidence that it will enable Santhali people to read and understand the Constitution in their own language.

President Murmu also appreciated the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and its team for bringing out the Constitution in the Ol Chiki script during this milestone year. The release is of special significance as the country is celebrating the centenary year of the Ol Chiki script.

Among dignitaries present at the occasion were Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Santhali language is one of India’s most ancient living languages, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003. It is spoken by a large number of tribal people across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.