President Droupadi Murmu speaks on Northeast, Emergency, CAA

Joint sitting of Parliament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, her first in the third term of the Narendra Modi government and spoke on a host of issues, including Emergency and the safeguards of the Constitution, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), EVM transparency, Northeast, women empowerment and more.

She highlighted the government's initiatives and achievements in various sectors and also spoke on various burning issues before the nation.

President Murmu in her joint address also highlighted the government's efforts to build all-weather connectivity to the Northeast and also its focus on developing the region as a hub of Made in India chips.

"The government is working to make this region a strategic gateway under its Act East Policy. Connectivity of all kinds is being expanded in the Northeast. Development works are being taken up in every field including education, health, tourism and employment. A semi-conductor plant is being established in Assam at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore," President Murmu said.

President Murmu said that the people of the country reposed faith in the Modi government for the third term and therefore it is a stamp of approval for the government's mission of service and good governance undertaken in the past 10 years.

She said that the resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world.

"In 10 years, India has risen to become the 5th largest economy from being the 11th ranked economy. From 2021 to 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent annually. This has been made possible due to reforms and major decisions undertaken in the national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India alone is contributing 15 per cent of the global growth," the President pointed out.

Reiterating the government's charge that the Emergency was the 'darkest period' of democracy, President Murmu said, "The imposition of Emergency on 25th June, 1975 had left the entire country outraged. However, the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India."

She also congratulated the MPs on their fresh term in Parliament and also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the world's largest democratic exercise.

President Murmu said, "This was the largest election in the world. About 64 crore voters performed their duty with enthusiasm and zeal. Women cast their votes in huge numbers this time also. A very heartening aspect of this election emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades.

Wishing a better future for the families who have been granted citizenship under CAA, "The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will come into force in the country from the first of July. The government has started granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA. It has ensured a dignified life to many families who have suffered due to Partition."

President Murmu cautioned the citizens against attempts to undermine the credibility of democracy and said, "We all remember those times when ballot papers were snatched and looted. To ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, it was decided to use EVMs. The EVM has passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people's court, in the last few decades."

Talking about women empowerment initiatives under the Modi government, President Murmu highlighted, "During the last 10 years, majority of the four crore PM Awas houses have been allotted to women beneficiaries. At the very start of the third term of my government, approval for the construction of three crore new houses has been accorded. Most of these houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries."

She also made mention of various schemes directed at women's emancipation and said that they would go a long way in empowering the women force.

Amid the Opposition's concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), President Droupadi Murmu said that EVMs have passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people's court, in the last few decades.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, President Murmu said, "Today, the whole world respects us as the 'Mother of Democracy'. The people of India have always demonstrated complete trust in democracy and expressed full faith in electoral institutions."

She stressed the need to preserve and protect this trust to sustain a robust democracy.

India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity; be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war, the President said and added that due to the efforts of the Union government, Bharat is giving new confidence to the world as a Vishwa-Bandhu (global friend).

The way the world now views India was evident during the G-7 summit held in Italy, the President pointed out.

She said that India also brought the world together on various issues during her G-20 presidency.

President Droupadi Murmu said that the reforms carried out by the government over the last 10 years have made public sector banks more robust, profitable, and capable of driving the nation's economic growth.

She said that the government's reforms have made India's banking sector among the strongest in the world. She mentioned the implementation of laws such as IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) in this regard. The non-performing assets of public sector banks are also falling, she pointed out. (IANS)

