President Droupadi Murmu to visit Manipur on December 11 & 12

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Manipur on December 11 and 12, 2025. Various programmes have been lined up for her two-day visit to the NE state. Immediately after her arrival at Imphal on Thursday (December 11), the President will be accorded a guard of honour. Subsequently, she is scheduled to witness a polo exhibition match at the historic Mapal Kangjeibung.

On Thursday evening, President Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Manipur government in her honour at the City Convention Centre, Imphal. During the occasion, the President will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects.

On the second day of her visit, on December 12, the President will pay her respects to the brave women warriors of Manipur at the Nupee Lal Memorial complex at Imphal. Later, she will address a public function to be held at Senapati, during which she will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects for the district.

