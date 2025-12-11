President Murmu Arrives in Manipur on Two-Day Visit; Receives Guard of Honour

President Droupadi Murmu, on her two-day tour, will be engaged in a series of key activities: witnessing a polo exhibition at Mapal Kangjeibung, attending the civic reception hosted by the state government, laying foundation stones and inaugurating major development projects as well as participating in the Nupi Lal Day at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex that honours the women-led historical mass movements of Manipur.

Additionally, the President is also scheduled to visit the Senapati district in connection with some more official engagements, making the visit significant for advancing the cause of cultural recognition, development initiatives, and community outreach in the state.

The visit becomes significant, highlighting the Centre’s engagement with Manipur’s socio-cultural landscape and development priorities at a very critical juncture for the state.