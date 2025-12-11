Top Headlines

President Murmu Arrives in Manipur on Two-Day Visit; Receives Guard of Honour

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla received the President as she arrives in Imphal to join official engagements, development inaugurations, and the observances of Nupi Lal Day
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the airport in Imphal
Published on

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, received President Droupadi Murmu at Imphal International Airport on Thursday. The President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon her arrival as a part of her official welcome protocol. This marks the beginning of her two-day visit to the conflict-affected northeastern state.

President Droupadi Murmu, on her two-day tour, will be engaged in a series of key activities: witnessing a polo exhibition at Mapal Kangjeibung, attending the civic reception hosted by the state government, laying foundation stones and inaugurating major development projects as well as participating in the Nupi Lal Day at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex that honours the women-led historical mass movements of Manipur.

Additionally, the President is also scheduled to visit the Senapati district in connection with some more official engagements, making the visit significant for advancing the cause of cultural recognition, development initiatives, and community outreach in the state.

The visit becomes significant, highlighting the Centre’s engagement with Manipur’s socio-cultural landscape and development priorities at a very critical juncture for the state.

