Assam CM Launches Statewide Bicycle Distribution Drive for Over 3 Lakh Class 9 Students

Dibrugarh: A pall of joy and excitement marked the day as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally launched the much-awaited bicycle distribution programme under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme in Dibrugarh. The state-level inauguration at Phulbagan saw the participation of several Cabinet Ministers and MLAs, who, together with the Chief Minister, distributed bicycles to Class 9 students.

Under this ambitious scheme, a total of 3,10,031 students will be provided with bicycles to facilitate their daily travel to school. This comprises 1,34,423 boys and 1,75,608 girls studying in government and provincialised schools, Tea Garden Model Schools, and Adarsha Vidyalayas across Assam.

Along with the Chief Minister, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister of Public Works Jogen Mohan, MLA Prasanta Phukan, MLA Taranga Gogoi, with several other esteemed guests were present at the event.