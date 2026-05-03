Verdict on Siddharth’s bail in Zubeen death case postponed; court to decide on May 4

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The fast-track court set up for the Zubeen Garg death case postponed the verdict on the bail petition of accused Siddharth Sharma, which was supposed to be delivered today.

Hearing of Siddharth’s bail petition was concluded on April 28, and the verdict was kept reserved for today. The court, however, postponed the delivery of the verdict and is now scheduled to deliver it on May 4, the next date fixed.

The advocates for the accused, Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, submitted their written arguments, and the same were kept in the case record. The case was adjourned today by fixing May 4, 2026, for the purposes fixed for today, i.e., further hearing on consideration of charge and order on bail petition.

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