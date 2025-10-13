Top Headlines

From Dreams to Deserved Success: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reflects on Assam’s Fair Recruitment Revolution

The Chief Minister shares heartfelt moments of deserving youth achieving their dreams proof that honesty, transparency, and hard work now define Assam’s public recruitment system.
Image of a son and a mother's emotional moment after cracking ADRE examination
Image of a son and a mother's emotional moment after cracking ADRE examination
Published on

Guwahati: For thousands of young aspirants across Assam, dreams once shadowed by doubt have finally found light. In a heartfelt message shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in what he called one of his government’s most meaningful accomplishments, the democratisation of Assam’s public recruitment system.

Describing the moment as filled with “extremely satisfying visuals of pure emotions,” the Chief Minister said that every deserving candidate now secures a government job based purely on merit, honesty, and hard work, a promise once distant, now fulfilled.

CM Sarma reflected that this transformation has restored dignity and faith among Assam’s youth, ending years of fear, bribery, and unfair competition. “One avenue I will always be proud of,” he said, underscoring that transparent governance can change lives when guided by fairness and integrity.

Across the state, the sight of tearful parents, celebrating students, and hopeful faces stands as a moving reminder  that when justice replaces corruption, dreams no longer remain dreams.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/cid-to-present-zubeen-gargs-post-mortem-reports-to-journalists-artists-and-close-associates-tomorrow

Also Watch :

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Public Recruitment

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com