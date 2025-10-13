From Dreams to Deserved Success: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reflects on Assam’s Fair Recruitment Revolution

Guwahati: For thousands of young aspirants across Assam, dreams once shadowed by doubt have finally found light. In a heartfelt message shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in what he called one of his government’s most meaningful accomplishments, the democratisation of Assam’s public recruitment system.

Describing the moment as filled with “extremely satisfying visuals of pure emotions,” the Chief Minister said that every deserving candidate now secures a government job based purely on merit, honesty, and hard work, a promise once distant, now fulfilled.