Assam Govt Approves E-Permit System For Wholesale Agri Marketing

The e-permit system will allow traders and wholesalers to obtain marketing permits online, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and manual approvals. It is expected to speed up supply chains, lower logistics costs, and enhance transparency in agri-trade.

Officials stated that the system will be rolled out in phases, starting with key markets, and will soon be integrated into the state’s broader agri-marketing platform. Training and support will be provided to stakeholders, including farmers and market committees.

By reducing red tape and streamlining permit processes, the initiative is expected to not only empower agri-entrepreneurs but also bring down retail prices of produce offering direct benefits to consumers.

The move aligns with Assam’s vision of creating a technology-driven, farmer-friendly agricultural ecosystem that supports faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective marketing.