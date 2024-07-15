Procurement of paddy: Target set at 83,400 MT

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the end of the procurement for the first crop of paddy on June 30, the procurement of the second crop of paddy in the current kharif marketing season (KMS) started on July 1, 2024.

The target for procurement of the second crop of paddy in Assam in 2023–24 has been set at 83,400 metric tonnes (MT) until the end of October 2024. The minimum support price fixed for KMS 2023–24 is Rs 2,183 per quintal, compared to Rs 2,040 per quintal set for KMS 2022–23.

The targets set for the four agencies are: AFCSCL (Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.): 66,600 MT; ASAMB (Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board): 5,000 MT; FCI (Food Corporation of India): 4,000 MT; and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.): 7,800 MT.

Meanwhile, AFCSCL has procured 743.76 MT of paddy from 117 registered farmers in eight active paddy procurement centres (PPCs), and NAFED has procured 148.42 MT of paddy from eight registered farmers in two active PPCs.

It needs to be mentioned that the paddy procurement target set for these four agencies for the first crop of paddy in KMS 2023–24 was 6,53,700 MT. However, till the end of the season, the four agencies together procured 314937.55 MT, which was 48.17 percent of the target. The paddy procurement for the first crop season started on December 1, 2023, and concluded on June 30, 2024.

In the second season of 2022–23, the target for procurement was 1,36,500 MT, but only 5280.50 MT was procured by six agencies engaged for the purpose.

